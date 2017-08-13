Immigration rights activist Celia Yamasaki, of San Antonio, Texas, urges Republican lawmakers in Florida to firmly oppose President Donald Trump's proposals to increase funding for immigration enforcement as deadlines for budget decisions near in Congress, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Doral, Fla. Advocates from Texas, New Mexico and Washington D.C. expressed anger on Tuesday at Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for backing a spending bill that gives $1.6 million for Trump's controversial border wall. Other bills would add immigration agents and judges.
Business

Law scholars urge Trump to keep program for young immigrants

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 5:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A group of legal scholars is urging President Donald Trump to keep a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

More than 60 law professors and immigration attorneys are scheduled Monday to send Trump a letter outlining the legal authority he has to preserve the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Michael Olivas, a law professor at the University of Houston Law Center and Santa Fe, New Mexico, resident, says the letter lays out the legality of DACA, which has helped around 750,000 immigrants.

The scholars say federal courts have ruled the president can use "prosecutorial discretion" to give certain immigrants, like these young migrants, temporary protective status.

The Trump administration has said it still has not decided the program's fate.

