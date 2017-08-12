White nationalist rally, violence rock Virginia city; 1 dead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs Pause 1:07 Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:56 Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert 0:50 Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus 0:26 Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 3:18 Putting a face to the skull Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park. WVAW

White nationalists took part in a torch-lit parade through the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. late on Friday. The march came on the eve of a larger "Unite the Right" rally scheduled to take place Saturday in the city's Emancipation Park. WVAW