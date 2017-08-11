Proposed beer garden with entertainment on Ingleside also would sell plants

A proposed Ingleside garden store that plans to sell beer and wine and have live entertainment has started renovation, but it needs approval by the Macon zoning commission and other departments.
Megan Evans has applied for a conditional-use permit from the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow The Society Garden at 2367 Ingleside Ave. in the historic Ingleside Village. The application is on Monday’s meeting agenda. Evans told The Telegraph earlier this week that she and her husband, Brad Evans, owned the business.
The description on the business’ logo is as a beer garden with wine and ice cream. A further description submitted to the commission said it also will offer gardening supplies, plants and outdoor furniture for sale.
The business will not prepare any food on site except for popcorn and “prepared in-house red wine and strawberry popsicles,” it said.
The business would be located at the west end of the 1-acre site, according to the staff report. The property is in a neighborhood commercial district, and it was formerly occupied by a plant nursery with retail sales.
Megan Evans also said this week that the business would be children and dog friendly. It is expected to complement existing businesses, she said.
“The proposed establishment will provide a variety of beverages and frozen snacks, a recreation area, a monthly concert series and artist and kid’s workshops,” according to the report.
It would operate 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday. The site backs up to Parker Avenue and a residential neighborhood.
The applicant said in her application that parking would be provided along Ingleside Avenue and at the rear of the property
“It appears the property does not provide enough parking for the proposed use; the applicant will need a variance for a reduction of ten (10) spaces,” the staff report said. “Traffic along Parker Avenue will increase during hours of operation as parking is slated for the rear of the property. The proposed concert series and stage may present a nuisance to adjacent residential properties as the stage is to be placed at the rear of the property. … There is a fair amount of existing vegetation that the applicant makes no mention of removing.”
The beer and wine garden would provide seating for up to 50 people and will have a large recreational area that will include bocce ball, ping-pong, a sandbox and a small stage.
The courtyard and recreation area also would be used for a monthly concert series and artist and kids workshops, but specific times were provided the staff for these activities, the report said.
Evans said she hopes to open the business the third week of September, if all licensing and inspections go smoothly.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and it is held in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
367 Orange St.: Conditional use to allow an additional dwelling on a single lot, HR-3 district. Scott Titshaw, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
7091 Houston Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home, A-Agricultural District. James Smith, applicant.
5739 Thomaston Road: Conditional use to allow outside sales farming/gardening supplies and tractor services, C-4 District. Venkat Sanjeev, Goldstone Services, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2090 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a roof, HR-3 District. Jesus Gonzalez, Randall Callaway, applicant.
577 Third St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow a building addition, CBD-1 District. Bob Brown, BTBB Architects, applicant.
155 Forest Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of an accessory building, HR-1 District. Debbie Alexander, applicant.
VARIANCES:
201 Bradstone Circle: Variance in front yard requirements to allow a fence, R-1A District. Richard Brown, applicant.
VIOLATIONS:
4150 Bloomfield Drive: In violation of Section 27.08 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – modified/altered original permit 16-31186 by adding barb wire. Brenda Jolly.
RATIFICATION:
543 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of entrance/exit gate on an existing parking lot, CBD-1 District [17-70914]. Jean Bragg, applicant.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this story.
