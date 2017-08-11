Business

UK opponents of Brexit mull new centrist political party

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:33 AM

LONDON

Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party.

James Chapman, a former aide to Brexit Secretary David Davis, has become an outspoken critic of Britain's looming departure from the 28-nation bloc.

He is calling for a new centrist political party because both the governing Conservatives and main opposition Labour parties say they will go through with the decision to leave.

Chapman said Friday "there is an enormous gap in the center now of British politics" that could be filled by an anti-Brexit force.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has also called for pro-EU politicians from all parties to unite.

Britain is currently negotiating its divorce from the EU and is due to leave in March 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 3:07

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs
Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 1:30

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'
Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name 3:21

Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name

View More Video