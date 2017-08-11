Business

Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 4:58 AM

VILNIUS, Lithuania

A Lithuanian court says a businessman suspected of tricking more than $100 million out of Google and Facebook in an elaborate cybercrime case should be extradited to the United States.

The Lithuanian Court of Appeal in Vilnius ruled that Evaldas Rimasauskas must be handed over to the U.S. where he will be tried for wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He allegedly posed as one of the companies' suppliers, an Asian computer hardware manufacturer, and persuaded them to accept fraudulent invoices. Google earlier said it detected the fraud and promptly alerted the authorities.

Rimasauskas has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

Friday's decision is final. A date for the handover will be announced later this month.

