Spain: Barcelona airport security staff resume strikes

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 3:33 AM

MADRID

Security workers checking carry-on luggage at Barcelona's airport have resumed partial strikes that threaten more queuing chaos for passengers at one of Europe's busiest airports.

The workers say they will stage four one-hour strikes Friday and Sunday, followed by a 24-hour stoppage Monday.

The stoppages, begun last weekend, were resumed after a pay increase of 200 euros ($235) a month negotiated by the regional Catalan government and the security company Eulen was voted down by a majority of the some 350 workers Thursday.

Passengers flying from Barcelona have been suffering delays of several hours to reach the boarding area in recent weeks because of the dispute, which comes in the busy summer period.

