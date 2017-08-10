UGA grad returning to Georgia to lead Macon hospital

Greg Caples has been named the chief executive officer of Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon effective Sept. 11.
Caples, a proven health care executive, brings more than 25 years of experience with Hospital Corp. of America, Coliseum Northside Hospital’s parent company, according to a news release. Most recently, he had served as chief operating officer since late 2015 at Grand Strand Health in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“We are pleased that Greg is bringing his leadership and vast experience to our health system,” Stephen Daugherty, CEO of Coliseum Health System, said in the release. “We look forward to Greg working with our team of physicians and colleagues at Coliseum Northside Hospital to advance our mission of being committed to the care and improvement of human life in the middle Georgia area.”
Caples holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of West Florida in Pensacola. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Daugherty had previously served as the CEO of Coliseum Northside. He was named CEO of Coliseum Medical Centers in April after serving as interim CEO since January.
Coliseum Northside Hospital is a full-service, medical-surgical facility with 103 beds.
Owned by Hospital Corporation of America, Coliseum Health System is made up of Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
