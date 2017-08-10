Business

Nevada OKs $150M in bonds for 'Back to the Future' facility

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 11:05 AM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

The state has provided a financial boost to a plant that will convert garbage in the town of Lockwood into jet and diesel fuel by approving $150 million in economic development bonds for a facility that the governor likened to the trash-powered time machine in "Back to the Future."

Nevada Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/2wLSu0C ) the money approved on Tuesday will allow Fulcrum Bioenergy to begin the second phase of the project. The company already turns garbage into what it calls "feedstock." But the new facility will turn that condensed product into a synthetic crude that can then be turned into jet fuel and diesel.

Business and Industry Director Bruce Breslow told the Board of Finance the process will convert 175,000 tons (158,800 metric tons) of garbage into 11 million gallons (41.6 million liters) of fuel each year and do it without creating pollution.

