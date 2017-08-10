Business

Foot massage parlor raided in prostitution bust

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 10:05 AM

CRANBERRY, Pa.

Police say three employees of a western Pennsylvania foot massage parlor are being charged with prostitution or related offenses.

Cranberry police say they raided Ailian's Chinese Foot Massage on Wednesday after residents grew suspicious because all the customers appeared to be men.

Police were seen removing massage tables, computers and guns from the business in the township about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The names of those arrested were not immediately released.

The massage parlor's phone was disconnected when The Associated Press attempted to reach the owners or management for comment Thursday.

