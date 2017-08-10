Business

State investigating blueberry farm after temp worker dies

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:34 AM

SEATTLE

State officials have launched an investigation into a Sumas blueberry farm to determine if any workplace conditions caused the death of a temporary worker who died Sunday.

Honesto Silva Ibarra went to a Bellingham clinic complaining of headaches after picking berries at Sarbanand Farms. The 28-year-old collapsed and later died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/nPxgVx ) that Washington Labor and Industries Public Affairs Manager Tim Church said the agency opened two separate investigations: workplace safety with health inspection and employment standards.

Church says the first investigation will determine if "this was a workplace-related death and, if so, how," and the second will determine if workers were getting paid on time, and if they had appropriate rest and meals.

Ibarra, a father of three, was on a temporary, agricultural-worker visa, H-2A, from Mexico.

