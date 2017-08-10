FILE - This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Consumer Reports said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, that it can no longer recommend multiple Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands.
FILE - This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Consumer Reports said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, that it can no longer recommend multiple Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. Michel Euler, File AP Photo

Business

Consumers Reports pulls Microsoft laptop recommendation

Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:02 AM

Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.

The consumer advocacy group said Thursday that it can no longer recommend Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. Microsoft said the findings don't accurately reflect Surface owners' "true experiences."

The consumer group says Microsoft machines have performed well in laboratory testing. But a subscriber survey found start-up and freezing problems. The devices losing their "recommended" status are the Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).

Consumer Reports last pulled laptop recommendations in 2015, when ratings were removed for two Hewlett-Packard laptops and one made by Lenovo.

