New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

Canada-based Irving Consumer Products plans to invest $400 million in building a 700,000-square-foot tissue and paper towel manufacturing plant in Bibb County that would create 200 jobs.
Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

The future of Zebulon Road is in flux, Jim Thomas, executive director of Macon-Bibb P&Z, said after a controversial $30-million multi-use development was approved at the meeting July 10, 2017.

New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

Gary Wheat moved to Macon from Colorado to become president/CEO of Macon-Bibb County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The 46-year old has worked in the tourism industry for 18 years.