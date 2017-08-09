New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

Following a $5 million donation by philanthropist Beverly Olson and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Children's Hospital has been renamed Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health.
The rezoning of Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Macon was approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. The property is being bought and the new owner plans to continue operating a funeral home.
MedSafe LLC did not get permit it sought for a medical waste treatment facility on Fulton Mill Road. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously denied the request Monday, April 10, 2017.
Baldwin County deputy coroner Ken Garland was cast in a Synovus Financial Corp. commercial campaign produced for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Here's a behind-the-scenes look.