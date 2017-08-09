Business

British firm billed US for cars, pay to 'significant others'

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press

August 09, 2017 8:06 AM

WASHINGTON

A Pentagon audit found a British company hired to train Afghan intelligence officers billed the U.S. government for more than $50 million in questionable expenses.

Among the disputed payments to New Century Consulting are costs for Porsches, Alfa Romeos and other luxury automobiles and exorbitant salaries paid to "significant others" of the company's top executives.

Sen. Claire McCaskill summarized the Defense Contract Audit Agency's major findings in a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that she's planning to release Wednesday.

McCaskill's disclosure comes as two of President Donald Trump's key advisers push a plan that would have military contractors fight the war in Afghanistan instead of American forces.

New Century Consulting says it's being portrayed unfairly and maintains the company adheres to federal acquisition rules.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 1:30

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'
Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name 3:21

Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name
Architect, developer reveal more details about major project 2:47

Architect, developer reveal more details about major project

View More Video