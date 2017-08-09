Endings and renewals: Former inmates build kosher caskets

This photo taken July 7, 2017, shows Alfredo Baca testing a Kosher casket as other members of the group pick it up and listen for sounds that might alarm them that it is not built right. They have led lives eroded by addictions, violence and prison, but with all that behind them, the men working in the wood shop at Fathers Building Futures in in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are reconstructing their own lives while building something reverential. The men, all of them fathers, have been trained to build kosher caskets used by members of the Jewish community – although the simple wooden construction has grabbed the attention of others who are interested in them as a final resting receptacle. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Jim Thompson