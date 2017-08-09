Man due to be sentenced for illegal campaign contributions

A developer who pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions in the names of others is due to be sentenced in federal court in Maine.
Michael Liberty, of Windermere, Florida, faces a fine between $67,500 and $250,000 and the possibility of six months confinement for illegal political donations. His attorney is seeking probation.
The sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine.
Liberty made $22,500 in primary contributions through nine employees, associates and family members to the campaign of a presidential candidate between May and June 2011. He paid for all of contributions.
The Maine native is remembered for shepherding several major projects in Portland in the late 1980s including the twin office towers at 100 Middle Street and Chandler's Wharf waterfront condominiums.
