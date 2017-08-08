Business

Trump visits putting big dent in small airports' business

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 9:27 AM

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.

It's high season for small airports that cater to amateur flyers and business clients, except if they're located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey.

Trump is spending 2½ weeks at his New Jersey residence this month, and that means flight restrictions at nearby airports.

For Solberg-Hunterdon Airport, that means practically no business at all, since it's inside a 10-mile (16-kilometer) no-fly zone required by the Secret Service and federal aviation authorities.

The airport's owner says he's losing tens of thousands of dollars in business and could be losing future business as corporate clients look elsewhere for airports to park their planes.

It's a similar situation to the one faced earlier this year in Florida for airports near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

