Business

Elevator contract awarded for Carlsbad Caverns National Park

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:00 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M.

A California company has been awarded a $4.7 million contract to completely modernize the primary elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.

Tutor Perini Corporation will handle the project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

The caverns' larger primary elevators went out of service in November 2015 when a motor shaft unexpectedly sheared off, leaving the empty elevator car hanging in the hoistway 600 feet down.

Park officials say the demolition part of the modernization will begin almost immediately, followed by installation of two new motors, elevator cars, sheaves, cables and controllers.

