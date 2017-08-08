Marine mammal used in pioneering research back in limelight

In this May 9, 2017, photo, Kina, a 40-year-old false killer whale, works with trainer Jeff Pawloski at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The former U.S. Navy research whale that has contributed to groundbreaking science for the past 30 years is again making waves after being sold to the marine amusement park in Hawaii. Animal-rights activists say Kina deserves a peaceful retirement in an ocean-based refuge, but is instead being traumatized by confinement in concrete tanks. Caleb Jones AP Photo