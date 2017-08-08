Business

Baseball out, concerts in as city plans revamp of stadium

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 2:07 AM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

A Connecticut city plans to convert a stadium currently housing its minor league baseball team into an outdoor venue for concerts.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city-owned stadium will be redeveloped into an amphitheater with a $15 million investment through a public-private partnership.

Frank Boulton, owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish, a member of the independent Atlantic League, says the team is proud of its 20-year run. The city declined to renew a contract with the team after it expired last season.

Developer Howard Saffan says the amphitheater will open in 2019 and will host 29 concerts annually.

A news conference to formally announced plans is scheduled for Thursday.

