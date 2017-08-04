Workers at Mississippi Nissan plant casting ballots on union

United Auto Workers members and their volunteers stand outside an entrance to the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Miss., and greet each arriving and departing vehicle, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Union members set up informational lines outside employee entrances at the plant and greeted all shifts of workers reminding them to vote for the union. The vote for union representation of line workers runs Aug. 3-4. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo