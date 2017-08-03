Storm dumps nearly 2 inches of rain in metro Phoenix area

A monsoon storm has dumped almost two inches of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix and also caused power outages and flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Arizona Public Service Company officials say about 10,000 of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. Thursday and it could take up to three hours for electricity to be fully restored.
Salt River Project says about 1,500 of its customers in Glendale lost power, but most outages were expected to be fixed quickly.
APS officials there were downed power poles and electrical wires in northeast Phoenix near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.
Some flights were delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor around 5:15 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning in the area along with 50 mph wind gusts.
