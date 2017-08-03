High-end car dealership joins ‘automotive center’ in north Bibb County

About 18 months after a high-end car dealer received zoning approval, it opened in north Bibb County.
Napleton Infiniti of Macon remodeled and expanded the former Jocks & Jills Sports Grill restaurant on a 3-acre site, adding about 12,000 square feet to the former 7,300-square-foot building.
The building was “substantially modified to reflect the corporate design from Infiniti,” Gene Dunwody Sr. of Dunwody/Beeland Architects said during the zoning meeting in January, 2016.
“The dealership is about 20,000 square feet and includes a state-of-the-art showroom, service and parts facility,” Arwen Brunner, director of business operations, said in an email.
The dealer will have a total inventory capacity of 130-150 new and used vehicles.
The address the company uses is 4763 Riverside Drive, but the tax assessor’s website still list the property at 4680 Sheraton Drive, which was the restaurant’s address.
The dealership opened last month and is fully operational while some small kinks are being worked out, Brunner said.
The dealer expects to employ 35-40 workers and currently has “several openings for service advisors, service technicians and sale consultants,” she said. Interested job seekers can go to www.infinitiofmacon.com and click the “join our team” tab to complete an application or stop by the store to fill out an application.
Infiniti is the luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Nissan. Its vehicles cost $34,000 to more than $63,000 for a fully equipped SUV, according to Motor Trend magazine.
Inifinti joins Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Volvo, Mercedes Benz and BMW dealerships in the area of the Riverside Drive interchange and Interstate 75.
“It’s an automotive center out there,” Dunwody said at the zoning meeting.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this story.
Comments