This Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
This Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Bill Sikes AP Photo
This Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, shows a sign on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Bill Sikes AP Photo

Business

Insurer Aetna beats 2Q forecasts, hikes 2017 outlook

By TOM MURPHY AP Business Writer

August 03, 2017 6:31 AM

Aetna Inc.'s second-quarter profit jumped 52 percent, topping Wall Street estimates, and the health insurer raised its 2017 forecast again, this time well beyond analyst projections.

The nation's third largest health insurer said Thursday that it now expects adjusted earnings of between $9.45 and $9.55 per share for the year, a big hike from its previous forecast for $8.80 to $9 per share.

FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $8.98 per share, on average.

Net income jumped to $1.2 billion from $791 million at the Hartford, Connecticut, insurer. Adjusted results totaled $3.42 per share, and revenue excluding capital gains and losses came to $15.5 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $2.37 per share in the second quarter on $15.24 billion in revenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 1:30

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'
Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name 3:21

Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name
Architect, developer reveal more details about major project 2:47

Architect, developer reveal more details about major project

View More Video