Goal of this event is to bring together companies and workforce groups

An event in Macon will bring together businesses and groups that help people find jobs.
The 2017 Workforce Summit will begin with breakfast and networking at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Goodwill Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. The Macon Economic Development Commission and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.
The cost of the Workforce Summit, presented by Macon-Bibb WorkSource Georgia, is $50 for chamber members and $70 for others. To register, call 478-621-2000 or go to www.maconworks.com.
“With a variety of presentations throughout the half-day event, participants will acquire innovative tools and creative ideas to transform their approach to workforce challenges,” a news release said. “Attendees will have opportunities to learn about working with the Macon Transition Center’s Re-entry program to find employees and the tax advantages of utilizing that program. They will also learn about programs designed to assist them in hiring veterans and have a chance to meet one on one with agencies and institutions that can connect them with student interns, apprentices and many other resources.”
Menelik Alleyne, with the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Workforce Division, will address the participants on the marketability of Georgia’s workforce. Alleyne is the service director of WorkSource Georgia’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The workforce division oversees the state’s workforce development initiatives to help connect talent with opportunity across the state of Georgia.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
