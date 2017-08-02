The Latest: Venezuela congress chief calls for vote probe

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis and the dispute over a rewrite of its constitution (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
The president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly says the legislature will call for an investigation into claims that the official turnout figure in Sunday's election was inflated by at least 1 million votes.
Julio Borges says findings disclosed Wednesday by voting software company Smartmatic provide "complete confirmation" of what opposition leaders and independent analysts had suspected.
The National Electoral Council reported that more than 8 million Venezuelans cast ballots for delegates to a government-backed, all-powerful assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution and override any other branch of government.
Opposition leaders questioned that figure and at least one exit poll suggested the turnout was less than half that amount.
Borges says lawmakers will ask the nation's chief prosecutor to investigate election board members for potential crimes.
___
9:10 a.m.
The CEO of the voting technology company Smartmatic says the results of Venezuela's election for an assembly to rewrite the constitution were tampered with.
Antonio Mugica told reporters in London on Wednesday that there was a discrepancy of 1 million votes between the turnout figures announced by the government and those recorded by his systems.
Mugica said "it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout figures on Sunday, 30 July, for the Constituent Assembly in Venezuela were tampered with."
Smartmatic was a company created by Venezuelans that provided electronic voting machines used during the administration of the late President Hugo Chavez.
In recent years it has branched out to provide the same services to countries across the world, while continuing to provide support for elections in Venezuela.
____
8:50 a.m.
Britain's Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to much of Venezuela amid fears of civil unrest.
Travel advice issued Tuesday notes that all dependents of British Embassy staff have been withdrawn, and it advises travelers to "consider leaving the country by normal commercial means."
The Foreign Office says there is risk of "disruption to transport links in and out of the country. If the political situation worsens, the British embassy may be limited in the assistance that it can provide."
Britain's foreign secretary has also criticized Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro for his arrest of two opposition leaders. Boris Johnson tweeted: "Hundreds have died during protests against Maduro's actions. Political prisoners must be released + rights, freedoms + democracy respected."
___
8:30 a.m.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has urged condemnation of the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the arrest of two top opposition leaders.
Pence said Wednesday in Montenegro that the United States will "hold Maduro personally responsible for the health and safety" of Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma.
The two had been under house arrest but security force officers hustled them off to a military prison before dawn on Tuesday.
Pence says that "in recent days we've seen completion of Venezuela's collapse into dictatorship." He adds "the United States calls all who cherish freedom to condemn the Maduro regime for its abuse of power and its abuse of its own people."
He says, "Venezuela deserves democracy."
