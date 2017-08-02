Malaysia seizes ivory, pangolin scales from Africa

Seized Tusks scales are shown during a press conference at Customs office in Sepang, Malaysia on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. The Malaysian Custom authorities thwarted another attempted smuggling of endangered animal byproducts through its Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week. At a press conference on Wednesday, officials said that 75.74 kilograms 166 lb.) of ivory worth 275,000 Malaysian Ringgit