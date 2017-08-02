ASEAN wants talks on nonaggression pact with China soon

A tourist poses for souvenir photos with the logo of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its regional partners, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. An initial draft of a joint communique to be issued by the ASEAN foreign ministers, which was seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday, says they would ask senior diplomats to immediately initiate talks on the so-called code of conduct in the disputed sea after their governments agreed on a framework of the accord with China in May. Bullit Marquez AP Photo