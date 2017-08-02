Reports: US plans trade action over China copyright piracy

FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, that the administration of President Trump is considering using rarely invoked U.S. trade laws to compel China to crack down on theft of copyrights, patents and other intellectual property and fend off technology sharing demands from Beijing. Pool Photo via AP, File Saul Loeb