Grant to help assess water quality of Waukegan Harbor

Officials say a suburban Chicago harbor is getting a grant for a project to assess the health of Lake Michigan plankton.
The (Waukegan) News Sun reports that a $120,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to study Waukegan Harbor. The harbor was one of dozens of areas of concern under a 1987 United States and Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials say it's part of the efforts to improve environmental conditions for millions of Americans who live and work in the Great Lakes region. Plankton is an indicator of water quality.
State officials will work with the University of Illinois to study phytoplankton and zooplankton at Waukegan Harbor and North Point Marina.
Comments