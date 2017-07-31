A leasing sign hangs on a fence at Riverstone apartment complex at 3990 Riverside Park Blvd. in this Telegraph file photo from 2012.
Business

Savannah company buys its third apartment complex in Macon

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

July 31, 2017 6:25 PM

A Savannah-based company has bought its third apartment complex in Macon.

Kole Management Co., a family-owned property management and investment firm, has acquired Riverstone, a 220-unit luxury apartment community at 3990 Riverside Park Blvd., according to a release.

Riverstone, built in 2012, consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units. Amenities include a pool with grilling stations, a billiard and social room, fitness center, cyber cafe with Wi-Fi, a fire pit and a dog park.

Kole purchased the Falls at Spring Creek at 1900 Wesleyan Drive in September 2015 and Legacy at River Crossing Apartments at 1800 Wesleyan Drive in December 2015.

No major changes are expected at Riverstone, but the company plans to bring in new pool furniture, add shades to the playground and to enhance the existing irrigation system.

Kole Management owns and operates more than 2,300 total apartments in Georgia and South Carolina, including the three complexes in Macon.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

