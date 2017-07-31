Giant ice cream cones on the outside of the building suggests what’s to come

The ice cream cones on the walls of a building off Zebulon Road should whet appetites for what’s coming.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is going in the building under construction at 6239 Zebulon Road, said Ray Yarbrough, managing partner of the franchise, Fomga LLC.
The business had expected in April to open by late summer, but “ the rains have slowed us down substantially,” he said. “We are hoping right now for mid-September.”
The 3,000-square-foot building will be able to seat 95 people inside and more on a patio. Besides “freshly churned frozen custard,” the restaurant serves ground beef steakburgers, beef hot dogs and shoestring french fries.
“Everything is cooked to order,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough said he expected to begin hiring about 85 initial workers in the next couple of weeks. Job seekers can apply online anytime at www.freddysusa.com.
The business will be open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The franchise also owns the Freddy’s store that opened last year on Lake Joy Road in Kathleen. It expects to open another store in Milledgeville and is waiting now to close on that site. Also, Yarbrough said he hopes to open second stores in Bibb and Houston counties in the future.
This is the 11th Freddy’s in Georgia, according to the company’s website.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
