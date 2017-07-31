Job fair being held for experienced aircraft mechanics

Experienced aircraft mechanics are needed, and a job fair will be held Wednesday to fill the jobs.
America's Staffing Partner is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive. It’s on the Warner Robins campus, Building G Student Pavilion, according to a release.
ASP is seeking skilled people for aircraft mechanic II services with experience in the installation, adjustment, alignment and troubleshooting for final operation and testing on major aircraft weapon systems, assemblies and components.
The staffing company will not be making on-the-spot job offers, but it will be collecting resumes, answering questions and conducting informal interviews. People who meet the criteria are encouraged to attend.
America's Staffing Partner Inc. is a veteran- and minority-owned, 8(a)-certified small business providing customized staffing solutions nationwide for everything from small office environments to large distribution and production facilities.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments