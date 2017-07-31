gustavofrazao Getty Images/iStockphoto
gustavofrazao Getty Images/iStockphoto

Business

Job fair being held for experienced aircraft mechanics

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

July 31, 2017 2:15 PM

Experienced aircraft mechanics are needed, and a job fair will be held Wednesday to fill the jobs.

America's Staffing Partner is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive. It’s on the Warner Robins campus, Building G Student Pavilion, according to a release.

ASP is seeking skilled people for aircraft mechanic II services with experience in the installation, adjustment, alignment and troubleshooting for final operation and testing on major aircraft weapon systems, assemblies and components.

The staffing company will not be making on-the-spot job offers, but it will be collecting resumes, answering questions and conducting informal interviews. People who meet the criteria are encouraged to attend.

America's Staffing Partner Inc. is a veteran- and minority-owned, 8(a)-certified small business providing customized staffing solutions nationwide for everything from small office environments to large distribution and production facilities.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 1:30

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'
Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name 3:21

Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name
Architect, developer reveal more details about major project 2:47

Architect, developer reveal more details about major project

View More Video