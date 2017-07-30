Report: Outdoor recreation means $5.6B for Wyoming economy

Business

July 30, 2017

CASPER, Wyo.

A new report says outdoor recreation contributed $5.6 billion to Wyoming's economy and supported 50,000 jobs last year.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails administrator Domenic Bravo tells the Star Tribune (http://bit.ly/2v9dGjW ) that is a big jump from 2012, when outdoor recreation generated $4.5 billion.

The study by the Outdoor Industry Association also found that nearly three-quarters of the state's residents participate in some form of outdoor recreating, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, mountain biking or kayaking.

The study shows how recreation is growing since Wyoming's energy sector has been in decline.

The state's Outdoor Recreation Task Force is preparing to release its recommendations on ways to expand the outdoor recreation economy.

The panel has discussed ideas such as creating a state agency, an advisory council and how to fund infrastructure development.

