New Mexico lawmakers may eye self-driving car legislation

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 5:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Self-driving cars and how they would operate in New Mexico may be an issue before state lawmaker next year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/yUGBJJ) that Transportation Secretary Tom Church told state lawmakers last week that Gov. Susana Martinez may add the topic to the agenda of the 30-day session beginning in January.

New Mexico doesn't have any legislation on the books addressing autonomous vehicles.

The federal government has proposed model legislation for states regulating the circumstances under which vehicle manufacturers can test and operate autonomous vehicles.

Church says New Mexico is one of several states that will participate in an experiment in the next few months involving trucks that communicate with one another and move in a "platoon," allowing them to stay close together on a trip.

