Police look for suspect who ran into assisted living center

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 1:36 PM

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn.

Police are evacuating an assisted living center in the eastern Twin Cities as they search for an armed suspect who ran into the center.

Authorities were called about a robbery in Mendota Heights on Saturday. The handgun-wielding suspect drove away but turned around when he saw police and ran his car into a swamp behind White Pine Senior Living.

Police say the suspect ran from officers into the assisted living facility. Officers lost sight of him but did not see him exit.

Authorities are operating under the assumption that the suspect is still inside and are evacuating the center. No one has been hurt.

