Georgia-based tire company to open store in Houston County

Kauffman Tire is opening a new retail store next week in Houston County.
The Sandy Springs-based retailer is at 641 Lake Joy Road, at Ga. 96 and Lake Joy Road, and 11 people have been hired to work there. Job seekers may still apply at www.kauffmantire.com.
The official grand opening is at 10 a.m. July 28, and beginning at 11 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a $100 gift card from Kauffman Tire, according an email from Nelson Waynesboro, vice president of sales and marketing. Lunch will be provided. A sale on tires will be held to celebrate the new store.
The 7,400-square-foot store will also provide vehicle maintenance services, including oil changes, brake work, air-conditioning repair and complimentary repairs on flats.
This is Kauffman’s 52nd store in Georgia, and it also has retail locations in Florida, 14 distribution centers in seven states and a total of about 900 employees.
