Credit union opens its first Laurens County branch

Robins Financial Credit Union recently opened its 20th branch in Dublin.
Robins Financial Credit Union held its grand opening on Thursday at 1102 Hillcrest Parkway, according to a news release.
“This is a great day for the Dublin-Laurens County community,” Heath Taylor, president of the Dublin-Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.
The new full-service location includes a 24-hour ATM, drive thru, deposit and loan services, mortgage services and business services. The branch will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to become a financial partner with the citizens of Laurens County,” Robins Financial President/CEO John Rhea said in the release. “We are also committed to provide support for local charities and organizations.”
Dublin branch manager Katie Andrews has served as branch manager in the local market for the past 27 years.
Warner Robins-based Robins Financial Credit Union is a non-profit financial cooperative with 20 branches in Middle Georgia. Robins Financial currently provides financial services to more than 181,000 members, with assets exceeding $2.3 billion, the release said.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments