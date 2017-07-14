Enjoy a dish of chicken and waffles at this new Macon eatery

A Macon eatery will have its grand opening July 25, according to Gateway Macon.
Macon Metro Diner is close to opening after months of renovations to the former the Capital City Bank building on Northside Drive.
Metro Diner has a “commitment to creating dishes from scratch, an award-winning presentation, unique recipes and imaginative twists on old classics,” according to company’s website.
People eating at the Macon restaurant will be able to try fares such as fried chicken with waffles, meatloaf, gravy and potatoes.
Metro Diner has won multiple best breakfast and diner awards in its hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
