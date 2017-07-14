Renovation were underway at the future site of Metro Diner in this April 26, 2017, Telegraph file photo. The diner’s grand opening will be July 26.
Renovation were underway at the future site of Metro Diner in this April 26, 2017, Telegraph file photo. The diner’s grand opening will be July 26. Linda Morris lmorris@macon.com
Renovation were underway at the future site of Metro Diner in this April 26, 2017, Telegraph file photo. The diner’s grand opening will be July 26. Linda Morris lmorris@macon.com

Business

July 14, 2017 5:53 PM

Enjoy a dish of chicken and waffles at this new Macon eatery

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A Macon eatery will have its grand opening July 25, according to Gateway Macon.

Macon Metro Diner is close to opening after months of renovations to the former the Capital City Bank building on Northside Drive.

Metro Diner has a “commitment to creating dishes from scratch, an award-winning presentation, unique recipes and imaginative twists on old classics,” according to company’s website.

People eating at the Macon restaurant will be able to try fares such as fried chicken with waffles, meatloaf, gravy and potatoes.

Metro Diner has won multiple best breakfast and diner awards in its hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 1:30

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'
Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name 3:21

Children's Hospital receives big donation, new name
Architect, developer reveal more details about major project 2:47

Architect, developer reveal more details about major project

View More Video