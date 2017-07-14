United Way’s new hires include Macon sports icon

The United Way of Central Georgia has made three new hires recently.
Macon sports icon Jaime Kaplan has joined the United Way to build and deepen relationships with major individual donors. As director of philanthropy, her primary focus will be to nurture connections and further develop United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society.
Kaplan also will craft strategies to solicit and secure major individual and family donations and to recognize those who have given generously to the organization.
She has worked as a major gifts coordinator and alumni director at Stratford Academy, and she founded the Five Star Kevin Brown/Russell Henley Celebrity Classic, a golf tournament that has raised more than $6 million in 28 years. She will continue managing the classic while working for United Way, and she will continue to coach the boys and girls tennis teams at Stratford Academy.
Kaplan has competed at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and other major tennis tournaments. In 2001, she was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2005 she was named a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Michael Caputo has been hired as a marketing and communications associate, and he will serve as chief storyteller for the organization, its partner agencies and the people they serve. He also will shepherd United Way’s marketing and communications plan.
Caputo has worked more than 25 years as a journalist, most recently as Macon bureau chief for Georgia Public Broadcasting. He’s been a newspaper reporter and columnist as well as a television news director for Public Broadcasting in New York state. He also worked as an engagement manager for American Public Media's Public Insight Network.
Angela Clayton is its newest resource development director, and in this role, she will raise funds needed to fulfill United Way’s mission and build relationships throughout Middle Georgia. She will plan and execute fundraising activities and manage donor portfolios.
Clayton is a graduate of Macon State College, now Middle Georgia State University, and is furthering her education in human resources management. Previously she was a senior loan officer for Wells Fargo Bank, territory account manager for American Red Cross and admissions recruiter for Virginia College.
State Court judge joins Adams Law Firm
Judge William “Bill” Adams has joined Adams Law Firm as its “of counsel” attorney following nearly 19 years serving as judge of the State Court of Bibb County.
Adams joined his father's law firm in 1977 after graduating from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law. In 1978, he served as an assistant United States attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia. In 1986, he rejoined Adams, Hemingway and Hemingway as a partner, where he engaged in a varied practice of civil and criminal litigation in both state and federal courts.
In 1998, Adams ran unopposed for an open seat on the State Court bench after the retirement of Judge Taylor Phillips. Adams was re-elected unopposed four more times.
Adams Law Firm is a Macon-based firm focusing on personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Macon man named chairman-elect of Georgia Bankers Association
John Hall, president and CEO of American Pride Bank, Macon, has been elected by his peers to serve as chairman-elect on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association.
Hall also will serve as chairman of the association’s public affairs committee, which directs its industry advocacy priorities. He has previously served on the association’s board of directors representing Group 6 and on its community bankers committee.
A Macon native, Hall has been president and CEO of American Pride Bank since 2009. He has been in the banking industry for more than 30 years, spending 15 years with regional and super-regional banks, including tenure as senior vice president of Bank of America in Atlanta.
First residents begin at Coliseum Medical Centers
A white coat ceremony was held recently to welcome 10 internal medicine residents and four psychiatry residents who officially joined the residency staff of Coliseum Medical Centers. These are the first residents to join Coliseum Medical Centers since being named a teaching hospital.
The hospital plans to add 10 internal medicine residents each year for a total of 30 residents and four psychiatry residents each year for a total of 16 residents. Also, Coliseum plans to add residency positions in family medicine and emergency medicine as well as a transitional year program in subsequent years with the goal of offering 100 residency positions by 2020. The programs are enhanced through an academic affiliation with Mercer University’s School of Medicine.
Ninfa Saunders named one of most influential women
Ninfa Saunders, president and CEO of Navicent Health has been listed among the Top 25 2017 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market by CEO Connection, the only membership organization exclusively for mid-market CEOs. This list recognizes the top 25 women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation and standards for excellence in companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion.
Saunders has more than 45 years of hospital administrative and clinical experience. She is a cofounder of Stratus Healthcare, a collaborative partnership of urban and rural healthcare providers.
She will be recognized at the 2017 Mid-Market Convention in September at The Wharton School in Philadelphia.
The Medical Center, Navicent Health, receives award for stroke care
The Medical Center, Navicent Health, has received its seventh consecutive “Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus” Quality Achievement Award, an annual award presented by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for excellence in stroke care. Also, the hospital has been named to American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus.
The award recognizes the Medical Center’s commitment to quality care for stroke patients and success in implementing an exemplary standard of care for stroke patients, according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Dentist achieves board certification
Dr. Adam Gordon with Spillers Orthodontics has achieved board certification through the American Board of Orthodontics.
The American Board of Orthodontics is the only orthodontic specialty board recognized by the American Dental Association and affiliated with the American Association of Orthodontists.
Board certification is a voluntary process and it demonstrates the orthodontist’s pursuit of continued proficiency and excellence in orthodontics. Gordon received his dental degree from The Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine and did his residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center. He joined Spillers Orthodontics, which has offices in Macon and Warner Robins, in June 2015.
Warner Robins real estate agent on top 1,000 list
The Wall Street Journal and Real Trends recently released their 12th annual “The Thousand” list of the top real estate agents and teams.
Blair Myers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Warner Robins was recently ranked No. 9 for units sold.
This is Blair’s second highest ranking to date and his seventh consecutive year being ranked.
Pilot International announces new president
Faith Stamps has been named as the 2017-2018 president of Pilot International Inc., which is based in Macon. Stamps is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area.
She holds a master's of education from Averett University, as well as a nonprofit management certificate from Stanford University and Duke University.
A member of Pilot International for 14 years, and currently a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Danville, Stamps was the 2009-2010 Virginia District Governor and has served in several capacities on the international level of Pilot, including membership on the 2012-2013 partnership task force; and as a division coordinator. She served as Pilot International secretary from 2013-2015 and vice president from 2015-2016.
Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon. It has 7,100 members in more than 300 Pilot Clubs across the U.S., the Bahamas, Japan and South Africa.
Information for the business Faces & Places feature emailed to lmorris@macon.com by Wednesday typically are online Friday and run in the paper on Saturday depending on space. Entries may be edited for length, clarity, etc. If submitting a photo, it should be a close-up headshot of the person(s) named in the entry. The photo should be saved as a jpg and attached separately to the email.
Comments