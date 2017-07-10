Controversial Lofts at Zebulon project gets approval from zoning commission

Construction on a $30-million development project could start later this year should the developer obtain the needed permits.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 Monday to approve the site plans for the Lofts at Zebulon, located on Zebulon Road in the northwest part of the county.
Jim Thomas, the commission’s executive director, said developers Sierra Development and SPP Commercial Group could start construction by the end of the year.
“They’re ready to get started,” Thomas said. “I’m thinking (construction may start) early fall.”
The development, which would include apartments, restaurants, office space and businesses, is planned for 25 acres between 5801 and 5885 Zebulon Road, not far from Bass and Foster roads. It would include four buildings, four stories each, and 241 residential units, according to plans.
Neighbors opposing the development came in droves to past meetings, but only 20 people were on hand Monday. Two of them spoke in opposition.
The issue was so contentious that it prompted a lawsuit in Bibb County Superior Court last year, filed by 18 residents against the commission and developers. Neighbors were looking for the court to reverse the commission’s 3-2 decision in 2014 to rezone the 25 acres.
Among their chief concerns were that the development would lower property values and bring other vexations, such as more noise.
In January, a Columbus judge ruled against the residents, though, saying that there was no basis for their claims.
Arthur Brook, of Captain Kell Drive, took nearly all of the 10 minutes allotted to the public who signed up to speak on the matter.
“It sets the tone from here on out” for Zebulon Road, Brook said of the development.
“Y’all did a good start turning Zebulon Road into Riverside Drive,” Brook said, questioning whether a buffer planned around the development would be maintained. “Riverside Drive, at one time, had a buffer down the west side of it. Now, all you’ll see is dead pine trees.”
Jim Daws, president of Sierra Development, said there are plans for the buffer to be maintained just like other similar developments.
Mary Oppy, a nurse who works part time at Carlyle Place, interrupted at one point to ask if anyone else would get a chance to speak. Brook apologized.
“I don’t know whether I’m for or against this, but I have two serious concerns,” said Oppy, who lives nearby in the Castlegate neighborhood. “One is traffic. I’m very glad to hear there’s going to be a traffic light, but the traffic at the intersection of Bass and Zebulon (roads) is horrendous in the afternoons. ... My other concern is, this is the planning and zoning committee. I want to know what your plan is for Zebulon Road.”
After the meeting, Thomas told The Telegraph that plans for Zebulon Road are “in flux.”
“Honestly, we’re getting development pressures on some of the bigger undeveloped properties on Zebulon, Bass and Foster roads,” he said. “So we’ll be looking at that in our comprehensive plan update, which we’re working on doing.”
That update is slated for adoption in October.
Other multifamily projects Sierra Development has completed in the past five years include the Lofts at 401 Cherry downtown; Lofts at Bass, phase I in north Bibb County; and Thomaston Crossing apartments in west Bibb. Lofts at Navicent and Lofts at Bass, phase II, are now in progress.
In other business Monday, the commission approved:
Conditional Uses
7365 Airport Drive: Conditional use to allow a truck terminal and above-ground storage tank, M-1 (wholesale and light industrial zoning). Applicant: Randy Hatcher.
1075 Frank Amerson Parkway: Conditional use to allow a distribution warehouse expansion, M-1. Applicant: Rowland Engineering, Inc. for Tyson Foods.
3712 Northside Drive: Conditional use to allow a medical surgery/spine center, PDC (planned development commercial district). Applicant: Cunningham & Company Engineers Inc.
Ratification
101 Alview Drive: Variance to allow reduction in side-yard setbacks, MHR (mobile home residential zoning). Applicant: Martin Contreras.
3320 Houston Avenue: Conditional use to allow a car wash in a previously approved location, C-1 district (commercial residential zoning). Applicants: Daryl Wash/Quavis Rutledge.
7450 Moseley Dixon Road: Variance in front-yard setback requirements to allow an accessory building, R-1AAA district (single-family residential zoning). Applicant: Jarad Lovett.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments