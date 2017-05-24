New Mexico lawmakers confront budget crisis, governor

New Mexico lawmakers are converging Wednesday on the state Capitol for a special session aimed at resolving a fiscal crisis.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democratic-led Legislature have been feuding for months over how to fill a budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year. Martinez last month rejected a variety of tax increases, while vetoing $765 million in state spending.
Without an agreement, all general-fund expenditures on the Legislature as well as state colleges, universities and specialty schools are scheduled to run out July 1.
In May, leading Democratic lawmakers unsuccessfully petitioned the Supreme Court to rescind the cuts. They say the focus now is on restoring the funding in as little time as possible.
"Priority No. 1, priority No. 2, priority No. 3 — it's all reinstating funding for higher education," Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said. "We're going to come back and do everything in our power to address this crisis."
New Mexico's finances were hit hard over the past two years by a downturn in revenue from the oil and natural gas sectors. The state also struggles with a weak overall economy and the nation's highest unemployment rate.
The budget crisis has triggered tuition increases at several state colleges, layoffs at state museums and a shortage of public defenders.
Martinez has cast blame for the shortfall on the Legislature's own spending habits, though its $18 million annual budget accounts for a small fraction of state spending.
The governor favors further belt tightening by state government and backed a proposal to do away with a variety of tax breaks to bring in sales tax revenue from more sources — at a lower overall tax rate.
A vote on that tax package was scuttled Tuesday by Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf because the legislation was still being drafted by a Republican lawmaker, leaving too little time for a thorough reading and analysis.
"It's not fair to the people of the state, it's not fair to businesses that are going to be impacted by something that nobody is going to be able to read" on time, he said.
Lawmakers from both parties feared the sweeping tax changes might further undermine state revenues and revive controversial taxes on nonprofits and grocery sales. Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho, a central architect of the tax overhaul, said the bill would have helped stabilize state revenues and reduce taxes on small businesses.
Martinez's spokesman Michael Lonergan issued an ultimatum against any tax increases to fill the state budget shortfall.
"If the speaker doesn't want to consider tax reform, then he shouldn't waste time passing tax hikes, because they will all be vetoed," Lonergan said Tuesday in an email.
In April, Martinez vetoed tax and fee increases that the Legislature said were needed to bolster funding for public schools, courts and critical government services after repeated rounds of cuts to state agencies.
She and allied House Republicans favor clawing back $12 million in pension funds set aside for lawmakers. Critics say that would take a bite out of savings for all government workers and trigger tax penalties.
Quick budget fixes with bipartisan support include new taxes on online sales by out-of-state retailers and nonprofit hospitals. Leading Republicans and Democrats support a one-time suspension of infrastructure spending to shore up the general fund.
If vetoed funding is restored and there's no agreement on any new sources of revenue, the state would be left with an estimated $70 million deficit that could translate into cuts to public schools and state agencies — and a possible downgrade of its credit rating.
