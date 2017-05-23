The Latest: Legislature needs overtime to finish budget

Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL - Shoreview, speaks about how he felt the legislature was shortchanging the University of Minnesota with the funding levels in the Omnibus Higher Education Bill in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, May 21, 2017. With roughly 24 hours remaining, the Minnesota Legislature finally broke the budget logjam Sunday night, sending several budget bills to Gov. Mark Dayton as the Democratic governor and Republican leaders worked to iron out their remaining disputes that could delay a deal and send the session into overtime. Star Tribune via AP Jeff Wheeler