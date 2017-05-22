Business

May 22, 2017 5:58 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 8 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.49 per gallon. That's about 9 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.37 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second consecutive week that the Marquette area had the lowest average price. The highest average was about $2.54 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas.

The Detroit-area's average was up about 6 cents from last week to about $2.46 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

