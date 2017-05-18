Rendering of Dollar General distribution center now under construction in Jackson, Ga.
Rendering of Dollar General distribution center now under construction in Jackson, Ga.
Rendering of Dollar General distribution center now under construction in Jackson, Ga.

Business

Distribution center begins hiring process; at least 500 workers needed

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

May 18, 2017 12:38 PM

Dollar General is looking to hire more than 500 workers for its distribution center in Butts County.

Construction of Dollar General’s nearly 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Jackson is nearing completion and the company is beginning the initial hiring process 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The event, which will be held at the Red Devil Hill Gym at 300 Franklin St. in Jackson, will allow applicants an opportunity to learn about fulltime career opportunities and meet with the company’s management team.

Jobs are currently posted on Dollar General’s career page at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. Applicants are encouraged to formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.

“The opening of the company’s Jackson distribution center is an exciting opportunity for potential employees to join our team and grow with the company,” Niki Stinespring, Dollar General’s Jackson distribution center senior HR manager, said in the release.

Participants at Saturday’s event will learn more about the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered to future Dollar General employees, safety and training programs, various career functions within the distribution center and how to apply for opportunities online, the release said.

Dollar General announced plans for the Jackson distribution center in May 2016 and began construction shortly thereafter. Construction of the state-of-the-art facility is expected to be completed this summer. The Jackson center is expected to serve about 1,000 stores in the Southeast.

The $87.1 million project is expected to generate $1.2 million in annual local tax revenue.

Tennessee-based Dollar General has more than 13,600 retail locations in 44 states, 15 distribution centers including Jackson and 120,000 employees.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden
New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 3:07

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

View More Video