Officials call hospital's nonprofit plan a blow to city

Officials in a Rhode Island city say a proposal to convert a hospital to a nonprofit would be a major blow to the city's finances, cutting off more than $1 million a year in property taxes.
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city was blindsided by the plan from Prime Healthcare to make Landmark Medical Center nonprofit, meaning it wouldn't owe the taxes. She told a state panel reviewing the proposal that the city needs the money.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qQxS8z ) that the hospital has paid more than $4 million in property taxes over the past three fiscal years.
State Sen. Roger Picard, a Democrat from Woonsocket, said the taxes were key to approving the purchase of the hospital in 2013.
The company says it will fulfill all agreements made during the sale.
