Fort Polk Army base employee admits to bribing contractors

A civilian employee at Fort Polk Army base has admitted to receiving thousands of dollars from a contracting company that performed work on the base.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release that 52-year-old Lucy Ransom pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday. Ransom was a technical representative at Fort Polk's department of public works.
According to court documents, she extorted an Ohio-based furniture installation company out of thousands of dollars in exchange for business with the facility.
Ransom would make threats that included restricting access to governmental buildings in which the contracting company needed to work. On several occasions, she carried out her threats until payment was received.
Ransom faces up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
