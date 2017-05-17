Business

May 17, 2017 5:50 AM

Goya Foods ending sponsorship of NYC parade after 60 years

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Goya Foods has decided not to sponsor New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day parade, saying it was a business decision.

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Goya Foods had sponsored the parade every year for its 60-year existence, including the first parade in 1958. Parade organizers say they're disappointed in the decision, which they say will jeopardize the 100 college scholarships the parade provides to students.

Remaining sponsors for the parade include AT&T, Coca Cola and the New York Yankees. The parade is scheduled for June 11 in Manhattan.

Goya, founded in 1936, is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

