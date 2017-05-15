Job seekers may want to check out this Career Expo to be held in Macon

Job seekers will have an opportunity next week to talk to potential employers, learn how to write a resume and gather job hunting tips.
Virginia College in Macon will host a Career Expo 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 24 on the campus at 1901 Paul Walsh Drive, according to a news release.
“Ask an Employer” sessions will be held throughout the event in addition to onsite interviews with hiring managers, a fashion show demonstrating professional, business-casual attire and a variety of workshops covering topics such as: writing a great resume and cover letter, keeping mentally healthy while searching for employment, dining etiquette and using social media.
The Expo, which is free and open to the public, features career development opportunities, giveaways and refreshments, including free salad and bread sticks provided by Olive Garden. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as a Chromebook and an Amazon gift card. Virginia College graduates and other will lead sessions highlighting their success stories.
Any company planning to attend must call 478-803-4600 to register with the campus prior to the event.
The Expo will also allow attendees to explore and tour the programs offered through Virginia College, including: business administration, business office specialist, cosmetology, medical assistant, medical billing and coding, network technician and pharmacy technician programs.
For more information about Virginia College in Macon, visit https://vc.edu/macon.
The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Career Fair events being held at 63 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 17 states.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
