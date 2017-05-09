Business

May 09, 2017 8:23 PM

2 ex-executives plead guilty in massive Navy bribery scandal

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Two former executives of a defense contractor linked to an international Navy bribery scandal have pleaded guilty to federal charges in San Diego.

Neil Peterson and Linda Raja entered pleas Tuesday to conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

The Singapore residents worked for Glenn Defense Marine Asia, which provided fuel, food and other services to the Navy in Pacific ports.

Prosecutors say for years the firm and its owner, "Fat" Leonard Francis, bribed Navy officers with fancy gifts, trips and prostitutes to provide classified information in order to beat competitors and overcharge for services.

The scheme cost the Navy some $35 million.

More than a dozen Navy and company officials, including Leonard and an admiral, have pleaded guilty and more await trial in one of the Navy's worst corruption scandals.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 3:10

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner
Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 4:52

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million 2:42

Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos