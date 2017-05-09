Business

May 09, 2017 3:53 AM

Kushner firm apologizes for reference to White House ties

By JEFF HORWITZ and ALICIA A. CALDWELL Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Kushner Companies has apologized for using Jared Kushner's name during an investment promotion event at a Ritz Carlton in Beijing.

Jared Kushner is the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and a prominent White House adviser. His wife is Ivanka Trump.

Marketing materials for the event last week promoted Nicole Kushner Meyer as Jared's sister, and cited the Kushner family's "celebrity" status.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Jared Kushner has no involvement in the project.

During the event in Beijing, Kushner's sister promoted a program offering a path to U.S. citizenship to Chinese backers. That's bringing new scrutiny to a foreign investor visa program that has sparked allegations of political favoritism and national security risks.

